Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Sharjah
United Arab Emirates
Storytelling
art

Marek Bennett, Sharjah Sketchbook

The Media Line Staff
08/08/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 7 to 8 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0-$20) here.

Virtual author event w/ artist Marek Bennett, using a travel diary to explore the role of images & storytelling in Islam & in secular society

(Complete Eventbrite registration to receive Zoom event registration link.)

Marek Bennett visits Gibson’s Bookstore virtually to present Sharjah Sketchbook! Rabbit’s on the road again, drawing stories & inspiration from the diverse crowds thronging the largest book fair in the Arab world! Created during a teaching trip to Sharjah (United Arab Emirates), these loose, lively diary comics explore themes of migration & travel, language, education, religion, and the role of images & storytelling in a global community.

About the author: NH-based cartoonist, musician, and educator Marek Bennett leads discovery-based Comics Workshops for all ages throughout New England and the world beyond! His comics work includes the graphic novel series, The Civil War Diary of Freeman Colby, the local history webcomic LIVE FREE AND DRAW!, and the travel memoir, SLOVAKIA: Fall in the Heart of Europe. He plays Civil War folk music with The Hardtacks and “hot gonzo primitive folk jive” with The Cold River Ranters.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.