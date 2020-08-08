Marek Bennett, Sharjah Sketchbook

Date and time: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 7 to 8 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Virtual author event w/ artist Marek Bennett, using a travel diary to explore the role of images & storytelling in Islam & in secular society

Marek Bennett visits Gibson’s Bookstore virtually to present Sharjah Sketchbook! Rabbit’s on the road again, drawing stories & inspiration from the diverse crowds thronging the largest book fair in the Arab world! Created during a teaching trip to Sharjah (United Arab Emirates), these loose, lively diary comics explore themes of migration & travel, language, education, religion, and the role of images & storytelling in a global community.

About the author: NH-based cartoonist, musician, and educator Marek Bennett leads discovery-based Comics Workshops for all ages throughout New England and the world beyond! His comics work includes the graphic novel series, The Civil War Diary of Freeman Colby, the local history webcomic LIVE FREE AND DRAW!, and the travel memoir, SLOVAKIA: Fall in the Heart of Europe. He plays Civil War folk music with The Hardtacks and “hot gonzo primitive folk jive” with The Cold River Ranters.