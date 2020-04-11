Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Dubai 2020
Australia
MENA
Business

Market Update: MENA Region

The Media Line Staff
04/11/2020

Date and time: April 16, 2020, 2:30 to 3:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time

Register here.

Also register in advance for this meeting here, password: AACCI

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry is proud to present a webinar series designed to help you understand how to support your business in these challenging times.

Ian Halliday the consul general to Dubai, general manager Middle East, Africa and Turkey and Justin McGowan, Australia’s commissioner general for Dubai 2020, join us for a Q&A about what is happening in the MENA region and what the postponement of Dubai 2020 means to Australian businesses.

Now, more than ever, your business needs insights and advice from those who set the policy, know what’s happening on the ground and are learning how to navigate the challenges and opportunities that are being faced in light of the global outbreak of the coronavirus. Our webinar series endeavors to bring this to you so you can make the decisions you need to help your business grow.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.