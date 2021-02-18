Give the Gift of Trusted News!

‘Masel Tov Cocktail’: A Conversation with Filmmaker Arkadij Khaet
'Masel Tov Cocktail': A Conversation with Filmmaker Arkadij Khaet

02/18/2021

Thu, Feb 18, 2021, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Join us for a conversation about German-Jewish and American-Jewish identities with co-director Arkadij Khaet and Brandeis alumni Eve Litvak

Organized by the Center for German and European Studies (CGES) at Brandeis University in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut Boston

Thursday, February 18, 2021

12-1:30pm Eastern Time (US) / 6-7:30pm German time

Zoom Webinar

Preregistration is required to receive access to the webinar and to watch the film online. You will receive both links in your confirmation email.

About the Event

Synopsis of Masel Tov Cocktail

Ingredients: 1 Jew, 12 Germans, 50 ml Culture of Remembrance, 30 ml stereotypes, 2 teaspoons of patriotism, 1 teaspoon of Israel, 1 falafel, 5 Stumbling Stones, a dash of antisemitism

Directions: Put all ingredients into a film, bring to boil and shake vigorously. Then garnish with Klezmer music.

Consumption: Light before serving. Enjoy at the cinema. 100% kosher.

DIMITRIJ Liebermann (19) is Jewish and punched Tobi in the face. Now he’s supposed to apologize to him. But Dimitrij doesn’t exactly feel sorry. While on his way to meet up with Tobi, he encounters a diverse representation of German society. Again and again, Dimitrij faces one struggle he needs to overcome: his German-Jewish identity.

An analysis of the status quo.

The directors of Masel Tov Cocktail, Arkadij Khaet and Mickey Paatzsch, are 29 years old and met eight years ago during studies of Film at the Media Academy in Cologne. They have been writing screenplays as well as directing together ever since. Their short films were presented at more than 150 film festivals all over the world and won numerous awards, among them the German Human Rights Award 2016 that honors movies that deal with human rights in an extraordinary way. Since their graduation in Cologne, Arkadij has taken up his studies in Direction of Motion Pictures at the film academy in Ludwigsburg, while Mickey has finished his master of philosophy at the University of Cologne.

Once you register for the webinar, you will receive a link to watch the short film online in your confirmation email. The Zoom link to access the webinar will be included in the same email.

About the Speakers

Arkadij Khaet was born during the final moments of the Soviet Union. A few weeks after his birth his family left the Republic of Moldova and immigrated to Germany. After graduating high school he lived in Israel for a while and then moved to Cologne to start his undergraduate studies in Film and Television. As a student, he started to implement his own film projects. He met his co-director and colleague Mickey Paatzsch with whom he started a collaboration on several projects. As of October 2016, Arkadij Khaet is studying Film Directing at the Film Academy Baden-Württemberg and is currently living in Southern Germany.

Misha Vilenchuk graduated from Brandeis University with a master’s degree in Global Studies, and a bachelor’s degree in Russian, NEJS, and History, and wrote his Master’s thesis on the Student Struggle for Soviet Jewry. On campus, he founded American Union of Jewish Students (AMUJS), and the Coalition Against Anti-Semitism in Europe (CAASE), and was involved in the World Union of Jewish Students (WUJS). Today, he lives in Chicago and serves on the boards of KAHAL: Your Jewish Home Abroad and the Russian-Jewish Division of the JUF. Since January 2020, he is the Director of Senior Living Experts, a senior concierge service, runs mmchess.org and is happily engaged.

After graduating from Brandeis, Eve Litvak headed to Stockholm for a program called Paideia, which is a secular Jewish studies program that brings European students (and, sometimes, Americans) together for eight months of learning.

