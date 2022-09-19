Mastering media interviews: A masterclass with Rachel Shabi

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 14:00 - 17:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£104.11) here.

Master media interviews and handle questions, while building your confidence, presence and style.

About this event

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that how you show up matters. As an expert in your field with a desire to communicate a specific message to a wider audience, you know that creating a lasting impression will have a greater impact on your cause – but if you have a fear of the camera or of curveball questions, how can you create that lasting impression for the right reasons?

Whether you are looking to schedule in media interviews for radio or television, you want to communicate your message to a general audience in a podcast, or your goal is to position your expertise within a panel at a conference, this interactive virtual masterclass with Rachel Shabi will enable you to directly embrace your fear of your audience – whether virtual, through a camera or in the same room – ultimately equipping you with the confidence and skills you need to take on an interview format and use it to present your case with ease.

Regardless of your experience with media interviews, public speaking, or in front of a camera, this practical masterclass has been designed for anyone with a desire to improve their communication skills, and who ultimately wants to communicate their wealth of knowledge to a wider audience, with the authority it deserves.

Course Content

Who you’re talking to and what you’re saying

Preparing your messages

Controlling the interview

Managing nerves

Showing up physically and online

Progressing from difficult questions or challenges

This course is for …

Beginners who feel daunted at the prospect of media interviews and want to get to grips with the toolkit for maximising impact

Anyone with experience of speaking to the media who is in need of a framework to build their confidence, presence and style

Anyone who needs to share their message in a professional setting and wants to learn how to communicate effectively

Tutor Profile

Rachel Shabi is an award-winning political journalist, author and broadcaster, who has reported extensively on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including from the region for The Guardian for five years. She has also reported on the wider Middle East, from the war between Lebanon and Israel in 2006, the Gaza war of 2008, and the uprisings in Egypt and Tunisia. Now focusing on UK politics, she writes regularly for the Guardian, and contributes to a variety of international publications, including The New York Times, the Times, the Independent, Al Jazeera English, Prospect magazine, the London Review of Books and the Nation. Rachel is a regular commentator across broadcast media, including BBC News, CNN, Sky News and Al Jazeera English. She regularly contributes to news debates, papers reviews and on programmes such as the Andrew Marr Show, BBC Newsnight, Dateline London, Daily Politics and CNN Talk. She is also a media and communications consultant, working with clients including international NGOs, campaigners and academics to develop and enhance media and presentation skills.

Course Details

Date: Thursday 22 September 2022

Time: 2pm-5pm (BST)

2pm BST | 3pm CEST | 6am PDT | 9am EDT

This masterclass is available globally. If you are joining us from outside the United Kingdom, please use this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

You will be sent a link to the webinar 24hrs and 30 minutes before the start time. Please email masterclasses@theguardian.com if you have not received the access link within one hour of the scheduled start time.

All Guardian Masterclasses are fully accessible but please contact us at masterclasses@theguardian.com if you have any queries or concerns.

Full course and returns information on the Masterclasses website