This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Médecins Sans Frontières 50 Years Anniversary
Mideast Streets
Doctors Without Borders
Lebanon

Médecins Sans Frontières 50 Years Anniversary

The Media Line Staff
11/29/2021

Wed, Dec 1, 2021 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

On the occasion of MSF 50 Years Anniversary, Médecins Sans Frontières Lebanon invites you to join its event “50 Years of Humanity”

About this event

The event will feature a movie screening and introductory activities booths, accompanied with photo exhibition showcasing photos from all over the world that tell the history of MSF and take a closer look at its activities.

Program:

Wednesday 1 December

  • 5:00 – 5:30 PM: Opening of the “MSF 50th anniversary” event and the photo exhibition
  • 5:45 – 6:00 PM: Opening word by Jehan Bseiso, Executive Director of the MSF Lebanon Branch Office
  • 6:00 – 7:30 PM: Screening of a movie produced by MSF

Thursday 2 December

  • 5:00 – 6:00 PM: Test your knowledge by taking the MSF Quiz
  • 6:00 – 7:00 PM: Session about how to join MSF and work in the field around the world
  • 7:00 – 8:30 PM: Screening of a movie produced by MSF

Friday 3 December

  • 5:00 – 6:00 PM: Announcing the winner of the “50 years of MSF in a drawing” contest
  • 6:00 – 7:00 PM: A Chat with MSF staff

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.