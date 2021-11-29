Médecins Sans Frontières 50 Years Anniversary

Wed, Dec 1, 2021 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

On the occasion of MSF 50 Years Anniversary, Médecins Sans Frontières Lebanon invites you to join its event “50 Years of Humanity”

About this event

The event will feature a movie screening and introductory activities booths, accompanied with photo exhibition showcasing photos from all over the world that tell the history of MSF and take a closer look at its activities.

Program:

Wednesday 1 December

5:00 – 5:30 PM: Opening of the “MSF 50th anniversary” event and the photo exhibition

5:45 – 6:00 PM: Opening word by Jehan Bseiso, Executive Director of the MSF Lebanon Branch Office

6:00 – 7:30 PM: Screening of a movie produced by MSF

Thursday 2 December

5:00 – 6:00 PM: Test your knowledge by taking the MSF Quiz

6:00 – 7:00 PM: Session about how to join MSF and work in the field around the world

7:00 – 8:30 PM: Screening of a movie produced by MSF

Friday 3 December