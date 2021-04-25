Medical Doctors International | Yemen Emergency Crisis

Starts on Sun, Apr 25, 2021 4:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)

Register here.

Join the conversation with Islamic Relief Canada and Medical Doctors International

About this Event

Islamic Relief Canada and Medical Doctors International

invite you to take part in this special event

Medical Doctors International are an accomplished group of physicians in Canada who take pride in giving back to their community. Like Islamic Relief Canada, their goal is to deliver emergency relief and health development aid where necessary.

Join local speakers from across both organizations to learn more about the current conflict in Yemen. Help us raise awareness and support our brothers and sisters across the world.

This a free Canada-wide event that will take place on Sunday, April 25 at 4:00PM MDT. Open to all ages!

Register today and a link to the virtual event will be attached in the event registration confirmation.

Let us spread light in times of crisis!