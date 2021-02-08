Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Medieval Arabic Emotions: Where We Are
Mideast Streets
Arabic
History
language
Emotion

Medieval Arabic Emotions: Where We Are

The Media Line Staff
02/08/2021

Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 5 to 6 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Speaker: Professor Julia Bray (St. John’s College, Oxford)

Medieval Arabists made a substantial contribution to the history of emotions in the mid-twentieth century, without using the label since it didn’t exist. The mainstream academic impact of their work was more or less nil, because the field was dominated by positivist philology. In the 21st century, in the broader field of Middle East Studies, early modernists (Mamlukists, Ottomanists, Persianists) have started the subject growing again, unevenly. What are the current trends, and why does medieval Arabic in particular need historians of emotions?

Brief bio:

I went to school in France, then did an Arabic degree at Oxford followed by cataloguing for the Hayward Gallery Arts of Islam exhibition and translating the archives of the British Political Agency Kuwait for publication by HMSO while writing my Oxford DPhil (1983), a reconstruction of a tenth-century Arabic work of poetic criticism and study of its author’s passionate commitment to a classical ideal. I then taught Arabic language and literature in specialist departments at Manchester and Edinburgh, in the School of History at St Andrews, and at Paris 8-Vincennes—Saint-Denis, where I took part in a new, idealistic, impractical and inspiring Masters programme in comparative literature (2003-2012). Throughout, I felt the accepted academic paradigms of analysis of medieval Arabic writing to be unselfcritical and underproductive. In Oxford, where I’ve been teaching since 2012, Barbara Rosenwein’s 2015 Humanitas lectures introduced me to the history of emotions; this led to a medieval Arabic panel at the 2017 ISCH conference on the history of emotions in Umea, Sweden, which convinced the participants that the questions raised by emotions history, and its wide range of practices, offer a compelling basis for denaturalising and de-essentialising our approaches, and can only improve our attentiveness to our sources. A result was the 2019 special issue of Cultural History, “Arabic Emotions: from the Qur’an to the Popular Epic”, co-edited with Helen Blatherwick, which aims to push Arabic emotions history out to a wider academic audience.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.