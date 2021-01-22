Medieval Yazd: Modern Climate Lessons

Fri, Jan 22, 2021, 2 to 3 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Discussing the influence of medieval Yazd architecture and its impact on modern climate lessons.

Featuring a panel with:

Dr. Susan Roaf, Architect, Prof., Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh

Mr. Hossein Amanat, Architect, Azadi (Shahyad) Tower Monument

Dr. John McNeill, Moderator, Environmental History, Prof., Georgetown University

Q&A to follow with questions from the audience

Please RSVP to receive the Zoom link via email