Medieval Yazd: Modern Climate Lessons
Fri, Jan 22, 2021, 2 to 3 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)
Register here.
Discussing the influence of medieval Yazd architecture and its impact on modern climate lessons.
Featuring a panel with:
- Dr. Susan Roaf, Architect, Prof., Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh
- Mr. Hossein Amanat, Architect, Azadi (Shahyad) Tower Monument
- Dr. John McNeill, Moderator, Environmental History, Prof., Georgetown University
Q&A to follow with questions from the audience
Please RSVP to receive the Zoom link via email