Meet in the Middle East/ Africa
Mideast Streets
Middle East
Africa

Meet in the Middle East/ Africa

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2020

Tue, Dec 1, 2020, 4 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

The second stop of our University World Tour – for all BridgeU counselors based in the Middle East and Africa.

This event will be divided into 2 parts. First, we’ll be using Zoom breakout rooms in a “speed-networking” format, so you can chat to each rep, and ask them any questions. Then, we will share links to individual university reps’ Zoom rooms, so you can carry on the conversation if you wish to do so.

We will release the joining link and full list of university reps attending prior to the event. If you can no longer attend, make sure to cancel your registration so we can offer your place to someone on the waiting list.

For full details and tips on how to prepare, click here.

