Meet the Author: Holocaust Cinema Complete, with Rich Brownstein
Meet the Author: Holocaust Cinema Complete, with Rich Brownstein

The Media Line Staff
10/06/2021

Mon, Oct 11, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($21) here.

Explore the greatest narrative Holocaust film ever made while discovering the impact of Holocaust genre films on cinema.

About this event

Note: This is a 60-minute class running on Monday, 10/11/2021 @ 2pm-3pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Rich Brownstein created a monumental guide to Holocaust-related film, Holocaust Cinema Complete: A History and Analysis of 400 Films, with a Teaching Guide. This text provides context for creative decisions, successes and failures, historical shifts, and career paths of renowned filmmakers.

Join him to explore the greatest narrative Holocaust films ever made and explore why one-third of all American–produced Holocaust films have been nominated for at least one Oscar.

To find out more about Rich’s work, please visit his website here.

