Meet the Author: Rabbi Mike Moskowitz’s ‘Graceful Masculinity’
Starts on Thu, Dec 2, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)
Tickets ($21) here.
What can we learn from Judaism about toxic forms of masculinity? Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi Moskowitz will fill in the gaps.
Rabbi Mike Moskowitz’s life and professional path shifted after a member of his immediate family began their gender transition. As an ultra-Orthodox community leader and author, this turning point inspired him to become an advocate and ally to the transgender community, actively working to fill a void in Jewish thought and tradition.
Join him for a text-based study and a conversation about his latest book, Graceful Masculinity, in which he explores the term toxic masculinity and considers gendered attributes through rabbinic sources.