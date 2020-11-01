Meet the Expert 2020 – Africa & Middle East

Date and time: Fri, Nov 6, 2020 12 noon to 6 pm Egypt Standard Time (UTC+2)

1-2-1 meetings with experts and market specialists who can help you maximise your international trade potential.

Due to the current restrictions related to COVID-19, our Meet the Expert 2020 event will be taking place online on 5th, 6th and 10th November. Each session will focus on a different region, to book on the other dates, please follow the links below:

Despite the uncertainty, international trade still offers a wealth of opportunities to UK businesses to grow and expand. Whether you are looking to increase or start your export and import or want to invest overseas, Meet the Expert gives you access to a range of support to help you grow internationally all in one day.

What experts are available?

Please see below a list of confirmed experts:

Market experts:

Qatar United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia East Africa West Africa Turkey

Technical experts:

Transports and Logistics Export Health Certificates Contracts Regulations Cross-border VAT Customs Declarations and Export Documentation

Who should attend this event?

This event is open to companies at all levels of their international trade journey – both experienced and new to export.

If you are a service provider looking to become an expert, please contact the team at exportbritain@gmchamber.co.uk

What is the cost?

This event is FREE for members to attend but registration is required.

Non-members: £20+VAT.

Cancellation Terms

In case you are no longer able to attend this event, please let the team know at least 5 working days in advance as the experts will be preparing and researching meetings in advance. Please email exportbritain@gmchamber.co.uk. No refund will be provided for late cancellations.

Disclaimer

Registration is subject to availability and registration details will be shared with each expert selected.