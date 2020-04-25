MEF Presents ‘Israel Insider’ with Ashley Perry

Date and time: Wednesdays, April 29 to May 27, 3 to 3:30 pm Eastern Time

The Middle East Forum cordially invites you to a webinar series with Ashley Perry.

Finally, Israel has a government, led by Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz. Can they work together and govern effectively? Which parties make up the coalition? What are the main areas of consensus and of contention?

Join Ashley Perry each Wednesday at 3 pm Eastern Time for an update on all things Israeli, and ask your questions.

Mr. Perry served as adviser to Israel’s minister of foreign affairs and deputy prime minister in 2009-15; he has also worked in the Prime Minister’s Office and with Israel’s ministers of Defense, Tourism, National Infrastructure and Water, Agriculture, Internal Security, Immigrant Absorption, as well as with the chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

He has served as director of communications for presidents, prime ministers and political parties outside Israel and served as an adviser and consultant to many governments, public figures, and organizations.

He was also director of various Knesset caucuses, including the Knesset Caucus for Israel Victory, the Knesset Caucus for the Jewish Refugees from Arab Countries and the Knesset Caucus for the Reconnection with the Descendants of Spanish and Portuguese Jewish Communities.

Perry is originally from the UK and moved to Israel in 2001. He holds a BA Honors in history from University College London and an MA in government from the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya. He is also president of Reconectar, an organization dedicated to reconnecting the over 200 million descendants of Spanish and Portuguese Jews with Israel and the Jewish world. Last year, Jewish News named him as one of the 50 immigrants from the UK who made the most significant contributions to Israel.