MENA Bridge for Startups: Demo Day

Thu, Sep 2, 2021 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Join us for this celebratory event to listen and engage with our participating companies on their plans for success into the MENA region!

About this event

On the 2nd of September, Hatch Quarter will be launching a Demo Day as part of the HQMBS program!

The HQMBS program is designed for Australian companies to scale their business into the Middle East and North African (MENA) region by providing successful applicants with the necessary connections, tools and knowledge and bridging them to the diverse and talented network of the flourishing MENA markets.

This Demo Day will allow us to celebrate the progress of our participating companies and provide us with the opportunity to listen to their progress and plans. We’re delighted to have our 12 participants showcase their solutions at our Demo Day, live-streamed online.

The 12 startups who will be participating in the Showcase Session are: