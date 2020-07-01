MENA During COVID-19 Times – Yemen

Date and time: Tuesday, July 2, 2020, 4 to 5 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Tickets (€22.85 +€1.90 Fee +€5.20 BTW) here.

Micro-learning course about the impact of COVID-19 in Yemen

During these exceptional times, it can be difficult to stay on top of developments in fragile countries in the MENA region, while it remains crucial to be well informed and to plan for sustainable and necessary interventions. With this in mind, the Greater Middle East Platform -an expert network from the Netherlands with excellent connections to the region- organizes a micro-course on the specific situation in various countries during the pandemic.

Yemen faces two battles, the prolonged armed conflict and the recent spread of the coronavirus. Facing these two simultaneously seems like a mission impossible, the battle against the virus itself is overwhelming and threatens a nation that is already struggling with limited resources and instability.

About the speaker: Jamal Badr (MPH, KIT Amsterdam) is a public health specialist based in The Hague with more than 12 years of experience in the public health field working with different local and international NGOs in several governorates in Yemen. Jamal has a concrete background in working with SRHR and currently focuses on the health system in fragile states. He is a co-founder of several NGOs in Yemen and he is a member of several Yemeni initiatives to support the health personnel during the corona crisis inside Yemen. Currently, Jamal works as a consultant with different health projects implemented in Yemen and funded by the Dutch government.