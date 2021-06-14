Mental Wellbeing Across the Globe: Europe, Middle East and Asia

Tue, 15 Jun 2021 14:00 - 15:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Mental Wellbeing Across the Globe: How do employers in Europe, Middle East and Asia address this challenge?

About this event

Webinar co-hosted by the Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces and Optum on Mental Wellbeing Across the Globe: How do employers in Europe, Middle East and Asia address this challenge?

The Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to new challenges in mental wellbeing including a blurring in work-life balance and increasing rates of burnout and depression. This webinar will highlight the differing sensitivities and approaches to mental health in Europe, Middle East, and South Asia and highlight best practice programs from Novo Nordisk (Denmark) and Reliance Industries (India).

Date: June 15th 2021

Time: 9am New York | 2pm London | 3pm Copenhagen | 5pm Dubai | 6:30pm Mumbai

Join this webinar hosted by the Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces and register your free ticket on Eventbrite. Places are limited so book now.

Please note webinar link details will be sent out 24 hours before the event, so please ensure you add info@globalhealthyworkplace.org to your contact’s list. Ticket sales end on Tuesday 15th June at 12pm BST (London).