Merry little Christmas afternoon – Global Woman Club Cyprus

Sat, Dec 18, 2021 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Tickets (€22 – €43.80) here.

Location: Sailor’s Rest Lounge Bar Restaurant, 502 Amathountos Avenue, 4520 Pyrgos, Cyprus

View Map

Let’s jingle and mingle and maybe sing a Christmas song

About this event

Another year is coming to the end and the most beautiful time of the year is just around the corner. This Christmas afternoon with tea/coffee and a glass of Prosecco as well as plenty of sweets and savouries is for everyone, not just them member of the Global Woman Club. There will be fun and laughter and some surprises.

In the Global Woman Clubs all over the world, we empower women locally and connect them globally and help them find their tribe. When positive and likeminded women get together, miracles happen.