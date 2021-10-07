MES Research Talk – Ms. Yun Sun, ‘China’s Afghanistan Strategy Post-US’

Thu, Oct 7, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

MES Research Talk – Ms. Yun Sun, “China’s Afghanistan Strategy Post-U.S. Withdrawal”

About this event

This lecture is part of the AY22 Middle East Studies (MES) Research Talks with the #BruteCast series.

This virtual lecture will focus on China’s strategic vision for Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, including its planned political, economic, military, and diplomatic engagement and planning, which is happening on several levels: unilateral, bilateral, multilateral, regional, and global. The speaker will also discuss China’s contingency planning on Afghanistan, especially in the event of renewed civil unrest on the ground or terrorist attacks against China.

Yun Sun is the Director of the China Program and Co-Director of the East Asia Program and a Senior Fellow at the Stimson Center. Her expertise is on Chinese foreign policy, U.S.-China relations, and China’s relations with neighboring countries and authoritarian regimes. Previously from 2011 to 2014 she was a Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institution with a joint appointment with the Foreign Policy Program and the Global Development Program where she focused on Chinese national security decision-making processes and China-Africa relations. From 2008 to 2011 she was the China Analyst based in Beijing for the International Crisis Group specializing on China’s foreign policy towards conflict countries and the developing world. She holds a master’s degree in international policy and practice from The George Washington University and an MA in Asia Pacific Studies and a BA in international relations from Foreign Affairs College in Beijing.