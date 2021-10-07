Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
MES Research Talk – Ms. Yun Sun, ‘China’s Afghanistan Strategy Post-US’
Mideast Streets
Afghanistan
China
US troop withdrawal

MES Research Talk – Ms. Yun Sun, ‘China’s Afghanistan Strategy Post-US’

The Media Line Staff
10/07/2021

Thu, Oct 7, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

MES Research Talk – Ms. Yun Sun, “China’s Afghanistan Strategy Post-U.S. Withdrawal”

About this event

This lecture is part of the AY22 Middle East Studies (MES) Research Talks with the #BruteCast series.

This virtual lecture will focus on China’s strategic vision for Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, including its planned political, economic, military, and diplomatic engagement and planning, which is happening on several levels: unilateral, bilateral, multilateral, regional, and global. The speaker will also discuss China’s contingency planning on Afghanistan, especially in the event of renewed civil unrest on the ground or terrorist attacks against China.

Yun Sun is the Director of the China Program and Co-Director of the East Asia Program and a Senior Fellow at the Stimson Center. Her expertise is on Chinese foreign policy, U.S.-China relations, and China’s relations with neighboring countries and authoritarian regimes. Previously from 2011 to 2014 she was a Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institution with a joint appointment with the Foreign Policy Program and the Global Development Program where she focused on Chinese national security decision-making processes and China-Africa relations. From 2008 to 2011 she was the China Analyst based in Beijing for the International Crisis Group specializing on China’s foreign policy towards conflict countries and the developing world. She holds a master’s degree in international policy and practice from The George Washington University and an MA in Asia Pacific Studies and a BA in international relations from Foreign Affairs College in Beijing.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.