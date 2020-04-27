Donate
Middle East & Africa: International MBA Online Event

The Media Line Staff
04/27/2020

Date and time: May 5, 2020. Online check-in is at 4:30 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3; GMT+3). One-to-one online meetings will be held from 5 to 10 pm.

Register here.

One-to-One Online Meetings with the world’s top business schools

Access MBA continues to help aspiring business leaders build a solid and sustainable career path though top international MBA and EMBA studies.

Connect now in a safe environment with leading business schools from around the world. Your career development and leadership growth should not be on hold.

Take this exciting opportunity to discuss your future and to equip yourself with a growth action plan.

  • Interact online with MBA admissions directors One-to-One during a series on 25-minute video calls
  • Impress business schools with your drive to grow and look into the future
  • Have your profile carefully matched with the business schools that correspond to your goals and expectations.
  • Receive comprehensive guidance from the Access MBA consulting team
  • Head start your MBA and career growth journey today.
