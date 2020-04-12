Donate
Mideast Streets
United Arab Emirates

Middle East Brand Summit

The Media Line Staff
04/12/2020

Date and time: Monday, April 20, 2020, 9 am to 4:10 pm United Arab Emirates Time

Register here.

The Middle East Brand Summit 2020, a Transform magazine online conference, brings delegates informative and inspiring speakers covering all facets of branding and brand marketing. Join Transform magazine for sessions covering the transformative power of brand strategy and design in a changing world.

We are living in challenging times. How brands cope, behave and react to those challenges, now and over the next year, may determine not only their long-term growth but their very survival.

Despite these being unprecedented times, some of those challenges aren’t, in themselves, unprecedented. Over the past 20 years, media brands had to focus on an enforced migration to digital consumption. Other brands have had to totally reengineer their brand architecture as sudden changes in demographics meant their own view of their brand touchpoints was now no longer relevant. Many brands have already had to reinvent themselves as a result of difficulties thrown in their path.

Transform Magazine Middle East Brand Summit will address all these issues head-on.

There is no charge for the Middle East Brand Summit. We know that some organizations and individuals that will benefit the most from this conference have freezes on expenditure.

However, we think it’s a fabulous conference program. If you agree and want to support the conference, please feel free to make a donation.

