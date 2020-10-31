Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Middle East Central Asia Music Forum @SOAS
Mideast Streets
music
Middle East
Central Asia

Middle East Central Asia Music Forum @SOAS

The Media Line Staff
10/31/2020

Date and time: Tue, 10 Nov 2020 15:00 – Wed, 11 Nov 2020 21:00 GMT

Register here.

The Middle East and Central Asia Music Forum is open to researchers, students and anyone interested in the music cultures of these regions.

Nov 10 (15:00—18:00 GMT)

  • Session 1: Revivals and Reconfigurations
    • 15:00 – Maria Rijo (University of Copenhagen). Reconfiguring Myths, Reconfiguring Arab Geography: Live Soundtracks in the Post-Digital Age.
    • 15:30 – Sevan Habib (Kings College London). Armenian song revival in Lebanon in the 21st century: Armenian Choirs as Sites of Preservation, Traditionalisation, and Authenticity.
  • Session 2: Ethnographic Film
    • 16:30 – Stefan Fa (University of Birmingham). Gitara: Navigating Perceptions and Expectations in the Azerbaijani Guitar Scene
    • 17:00 – Mukaddas Mijit. The Uyghur Meshrep Project: Filming, editing and negotiating the right angle to represent a community
    • 17:30 – Saodat Ismailova. Working with the Aga Khan Music Programme: Film as a tool for preservation and dissemination of musical heritage.

Nov 11 (17:00-20:30)

  • Session 3: Transnational Syria
    • 17:00 – Jonathan Shannon (NYU Abu Dhabi)Embodying Exile: Syrian Migrants and the Negotiation of Assimilation in Berlin
    • 17:45 Clara Wenz in conversation with Samer Saem Eldahr (Hello Psychaleppo)Electro-Tarab and the Role of Sampling in Times of Displacement:
    • 19:00 – Concert Hello Psychaleppo (Syria)Syrian soundscapes, samples, and digital dialogues with Electro-Tarab pioneer Hello Psychaleppo.

The Forum is convened by Professor Laudan Nooshin, City, University of London, and Professor Rachel Harris, SOAS, University of London.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.