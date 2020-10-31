Middle East Central Asia Music Forum @SOAS

Date and time: Tue, 10 Nov 2020 15:00 – Wed, 11 Nov 2020 21:00 GMT

The Middle East and Central Asia Music Forum is open to researchers, students and anyone interested in the music cultures of these regions.

Nov 10 (15:00—18:00 GMT)

Session 1: Revivals and Reconfigurations 15:00 – Maria Rijo (University of Copenhagen). Reconfiguring Myths, Reconfiguring Arab Geography: Live Soundtracks in the Post-Digital Age. 15:30 – Sevan Habib (Kings College London). Armenian song revival in Lebanon in the 21st century: Armenian Choirs as Sites of Preservation, Traditionalisation, and Authenticity.

Session 2: Ethnographic Film 16:30 – Stefan Fa (University of Birmingham). Gitara: Navigating Perceptions and Expectations in the Azerbaijani Guitar Scene 17:00 – Mukaddas Mijit. The Uyghur Meshrep Project: Filming, editing and negotiating the right angle to represent a community 17:30 – Saodat Ismailova. Working with the Aga Khan Music Programme: Film as a tool for preservation and dissemination of musical heritage.



Nov 11 (17:00-20:30)

Session 3: Transnational Syria 17:00 – Jonathan Shannon (NYU Abu Dhabi)Embodying Exile: Syrian Migrants and the Negotiation of Assimilation in Berlin 17:45 Clara Wenz in conversation with Samer Saem Eldahr (Hello Psychaleppo)Electro-Tarab and the Role of Sampling in Times of Displacement: 19:00 – Concert Hello Psychaleppo (Syria)Syrian soundscapes, samples, and digital dialogues with Electro-Tarab pioneer Hello Psychaleppo.



The Forum is convened by Professor Laudan Nooshin, City, University of London, and Professor Rachel Harris, SOAS, University of London.