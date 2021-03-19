Middle East Dialogue 2021

Fri, Mar 19, 2021 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The Middle East Dialogue (MED) has established an international reputation as a focal point for new research, and a forum for the exchange of opinions and different views. The Middle East Dialogue is for policymakers, scholars, business and social leaders, to discuss current issues. Its purpose is to promote multidisciplinary conversation about topics that include, but are not limited to: education initiatives, social, economic and political reforms, nuclear proliferation, interfaith dialogue, women’s gains and challenges, peace initiatives, and potential areas of conflict. We welcome a spectrum of political and religious persuasions to discuss issues in a spirit of tolerance and free discourse.

The Forum is co-chaired by A.Kadir Yildirim of the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University and the Editor-in-Chief of Digest of Middle East Studies (DOMES), and Prof. Paul Rich, President of the Policy Studies Organization.

