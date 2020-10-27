Middle East Market Insights 2020

Date and time: Tue, 3 Nov 2020 10:00 – Fri, 6 Nov 2020 16:45 Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

A digital form of executive-level company presentations, panel discussions and guest speaker insights lectures

At London Business School, we strive to have a profound impact on the way the world does business, and the way business impacts the world. We have an international community of 42,000 alumni in more than 155 countries that offer a wealth of knowledge, resources and connections.

Our Dubai students have chosen to balance their demanding career and commitments with intensive part-time study to gain a rigorous grounding in the latest business knowledge, leadership skills and market intelligence. The result is a diverse, globally minded, commercially aware talent pool that could energise and transform your organisation.

This November, we will be hosting our annual Middle East Market Insights Week 2020 for Recruiters, Students and Alumni working in or interested in the region taking place virtually.

This is a great platform for companies to create brand awareness, share organization and career prospects and network with the current Executive MBA students and tap into our active Alumni network in the region. For students, it gives exposure to a large group of key market players across sectors.

The event, spread over the month of November, will include company presentations, panel discussions and market insights lectures from Finance, Consulting, Energy and Tech firms in the region.

At the Middle East Talent Networking Evening 2019 last year, we were joined by Al Mal Capital, Amazon / Souq.com, BECO Capital, Chalhoub, Crescent Petroleum, DELL, Dow Chemicals, Egon Zehnder, EMAAR, EY, Fakeeh Care, Fetchr, First Abu Dhabi Bank, GE, Hofstede Insights, Maersk Training, MAF, McKinsey, Mubadala, noon, Public Investment Fund, PWC, Robert Half, Shorooq Investments, Stanton Chase, Unilever, Visa, Wise&Miller, Zio Tech, Zurich, 3M, Abu Dhabi government, Accenture, Adan Corporate, ADMM, Air Charter Service, Chemsbro – SBCC, Crescent Enterprises, DNV GL, Du telecom, Dubai Holding, Dubai Properties Group, Dubai Tourism, DuPont, Eight Luxury Marketing, Emirates NBD, Ericsson, Estasheer, Etisalat, Family Business Council Gulf, Hilti, IBM, Microsoft, Mubadala, Saudi Aramco and more.

This year’s company bio details (and Zoom joining links) will be given to participants in advance of the event, so that you can design a programme that is right for your career interests.

Recordings of the sessions will be shared with those who attend the event.

This event is exclusively open to LBS EMBA and Sloan current students, and cross-programme alumni. Any non-LBS members will be removed from the registration.