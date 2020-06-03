Middle East Security, Economics and Politics

Donate
The Media Line Staff
06/03/2020

Date and time: Friday, June 5, 2020, 11 am to 12:15 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Context is Everything Online Discussion Series organized in cooperation with the Foreign Area Officer Association

The Foreign Area Officer Association and Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security are proud to host on Zoom, Mr. Tim Lenderking, deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Gulf affairs in the Near East Bureau at the US State Department and Brig. Gen. Scott Benedict, the Joint Staff’s deputy director for Middle East, for a conversation on regional dynamics. An additional speaker may join the panel.

This event brings together both a diplomatic and a military leader, who on a daily basis shape the use of US power and influence in a turbulent region, critical to global security. This discussion will frame the risks and the opportunities that abound in the region.

This event will take place online only, via Zoom. Login information will be sent to those who register, either the evening before or the morning of the event.

RSVP required.

Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
