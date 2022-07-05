Middle East Solution!

Beginn am Sa., 9. Juli 2022 20:30 (Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Veranstaltungsort: Z-Bar, Bergstraße 2, 10115 Berlin, Germany

We found the ultimate solution to THAT problem!

Zu diesem Event

This Stand-Up Comedy Show will solve the big issue in the Middle East once and for all.

Two teams of comics, 4 Israeli and 4 DEFINITELY NOT Israeli will perform their best comedy and YOU the audience will get to decide who’s funniest ! That should be enough right?

Free Entry and Reservation (Donation based Show)

Doors: 20:30

Show starts at 21:00

Produced by: Younes Benslaoui (Morocco)

IG: @younesbenslaoui

Younes is a moroccan Comedian. Born in Austria and raised in Germany while surrounded by people of many different cultural backgrounds, he learned very quickly that he doesn’t know anything in life and he doesn’t pretend to. He’s silly, stupid and proud!