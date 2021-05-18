Wed, May 19, 2021 9:45 AM - Thu, May 20, 2021 6:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Middle East Strategy Forum (MESF 2021) is the first Canadian annual conference that focuses specifically on the geopolitics of West Asia.

Update > How to watch the conference:

You can join the livestream through Eventbrite or you can click on the following link to find the event page on the IPD website.

Livestream: Middle East Strategy Forum 2021

The link above includes the full conference program and the links for YouTube live and Zoom for all speeches and panel discussions.

The Institute for Peace & Diplomacy is pleased to host the inaugural Middle East Strategy Forum (MESF 2021) on May 19-20th.

The IPD aims to launch the Middle East Strategy Forum as an annual Canadian conference that brings together high-level policymakers, diplomats, foreign policy experts, business leaders, and journalists to engage in constructive discussions around current and emerging issues in the region.

Hosting a diverse group of renowned speakers and experts from the Middle East, Europe and North America, MESF 2021 is the first Canadian annual conference that focuses specifically on the geopolitics of West Asia. As part of MESF 2021, IPD hosts a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, seminars and networking sessions to discuss the path to sustainable peace and constructive diplomatic engagement in the region.

MESF 2021 will be in a fully-virtual environment to accommodate COVID guidelines. Starting in 2022, this conference will transition to an in-person event held annually in Ottawa, Canada.

CONFERENCE PROGRAM

MAY 19TH

Day 1: Multi-Faceted Geopolitics In The Middle East

Opening: Conference Opening and Conversation with Lawrence Wilkerson (9:45 – 10:30 AM ET)

(9:45 – 10:30 AM ET) Panel 1: New Middle East Security Architecture in the Making (10:30-11:45 AM ET)

New Middle East Security Architecture in the Making (10:30-11:45 AM ET) Panel 2: Great Power Competition in the Middle East (12:00-1:15 PM ET)

Great Power Competition in the Middle East (12:00-1:15 PM ET) Luncheon Lecture: The Fade Out of Pax Americana in the Middle East, a virtual luncheon lecture with the Honorable Chas W. Freeman Jr.(1:45 – 2:45 PM ET)

The Fade Out of Pax Americana in the Middle East, a virtual luncheon lecture with the Honorable Chas W. Freeman Jr.(1:45 – 2:45 PM ET) Panel 3: Canada’s Middle East Engagement and Defense Strategy (3:00-4:15 PM ET)

Canada’s Middle East Engagement and Defense Strategy (3:00-4:15 PM ET) Panel 4: Humanitarian Diplomacy: An Underused Foreign Policy Tool in the Middle East (4:30-5:30 PM ET)

Humanitarian Diplomacy: An Underused Foreign Policy Tool in the Middle East (4:30-5:30 PM ET) Conversation with Retired Gen. David H. Petraeus (5:30 – 6:30 PM ET)

MAY 20TH

Day 2: Diplomacy In Action In The Middle East

Panel 1: Future of Diplomacy and Engagement in the Middle East (10:30-11:45 AM ET)

Future of Diplomacy and Engagement in the Middle East (10:30-11:45 AM ET) Panel 2: Arms Race and Terrorism in the Middle East (12:00-1:15 PM ET)

Arms Race and Terrorism in the Middle East (12:00-1:15 PM ET) Luncheon Lecture: Ending Endless Wars and U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan, a virtual luncheon lecture with Dr. William Ruger (1:45 – 2:45 PM ET)

Ending Endless Wars and U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan, a virtual luncheon lecture with Dr. William Ruger (1:45 – 2:45 PM ET) Panel 3: Trade and Business Diplomacy in the Middle East (3:00-4:15 PM ET)

Trade and Business Diplomacy in the Middle East (3:00-4:15 PM ET) Panel 4: Pathways to Manage Non-Proliferation in the Middle East (4:30-5:45 PM ET)

Pathways to Manage Non-Proliferation in the Middle East (4:30-5:45 PM ET) Closing (5:45-6:00 PM ET)

Click here to review the list of speakers and panelists.