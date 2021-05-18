Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Middle East Strategy Forum 2021
Mideast Streets
Geopolitics

Middle East Strategy Forum 2021

The Media Line Staff
05/18/2021

Wed, May 19, 2021 9:45 AM - Thu, May 20, 2021 6:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Middle East Strategy Forum (MESF 2021) is the first Canadian annual conference that focuses specifically on the geopolitics of West Asia.

About this event

Update > How to watch the conference:

You can join the livestream through Eventbrite or you can click on the following link to find the event page on the IPD website.

Livestream: Middle East Strategy Forum 2021

The link above includes the full conference program and the links for YouTube live and Zoom for all speeches and panel discussions.

——

The Institute for Peace & Diplomacy is pleased to host the inaugural Middle East Strategy Forum (MESF 2021) on May 19-20th.

The IPD aims to launch the Middle East Strategy Forum as an annual Canadian conference that brings together high-level policymakers, diplomats, foreign policy experts, business leaders, and journalists to engage in constructive discussions around current and emerging issues in the region.

Hosting a diverse group of renowned speakers and experts from the Middle East, Europe and North America, MESF 2021 is the first Canadian annual conference that focuses specifically on the geopolitics of West Asia. As part of MESF 2021, IPD hosts a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, seminars and networking sessions to discuss the path to sustainable peace and constructive diplomatic engagement in the region.

MESF 2021 will be in a fully-virtual environment to accommodate COVID guidelines. Starting in 2022, this conference will transition to an in-person event held annually in Ottawa, Canada.

CONFERENCE PROGRAM

MAY 19TH

Day 1: Multi-Faceted Geopolitics In The Middle East

  • Opening: Conference Opening and Conversation with Lawrence Wilkerson (9:45 – 10:30 AM ET)
  • Panel 1: New Middle East Security Architecture in the Making (10:30-11:45 AM ET)
  • Panel 2: Great Power Competition in the Middle East (12:00-1:15 PM ET)
  • Luncheon Lecture: The Fade Out of Pax Americana in the Middle East, a virtual luncheon lecture with the Honorable Chas W. Freeman Jr.(1:45 – 2:45 PM ET)
  • Panel 3: Canada’s Middle East Engagement and Defense Strategy (3:00-4:15 PM ET)
  • Panel 4: Humanitarian Diplomacy: An Underused Foreign Policy Tool in the Middle East (4:30-5:30 PM ET)
  • Conversation with Retired Gen. David H. Petraeus (5:30 – 6:30 PM ET)

MAY 20TH

Day 2: Diplomacy In Action In The Middle East

  • Panel 1: Future of Diplomacy and Engagement in the Middle East (10:30-11:45 AM ET)
  • Panel 2: Arms Race and Terrorism in the Middle East (12:00-1:15 PM ET)
  • Luncheon Lecture: Ending Endless Wars and U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan, a virtual luncheon lecture with Dr. William Ruger (1:45 – 2:45 PM ET)
  • Panel 3: Trade and Business Diplomacy in the Middle East (3:00-4:15 PM ET)
  • Panel 4: Pathways to Manage Non-Proliferation in the Middle East (4:30-5:45 PM ET)
  • Closing (5:45-6:00 PM ET)

Click here to review the list of speakers and panelists.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.