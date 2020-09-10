Donate
Middle East Town Hall: Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan & Kuwait
The Media Line Staff
09/10/2020

Date and time: Monday, September 21, 2020, 9 to 10:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

The US Green Building Council is committed to a sustainable, prosperous future through LEED, the leading program for green buildings and communities worldwide. Our vision is that buildings and communities will regenerate and sustain the health and vitality of all life within a generation. Our mission is to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built and operated, enabling an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves the quality of life.

