Middle East Town Hall: UAE & Qatar

Date and time: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 9 to 10:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

The global foundation for sustainability that we have set in place is indestructible. During these unprecedented times, sustainability and resiliency are still at the core of building healthy, efficient and equitable spaces and communities. Our vision for the future is stronger than ever. The global green building has the opportunity and responsibility to gather under the common banner of humanity and share our best practices and resilient behaviors with communities around the world.

Please join us for an engaging digital event featuring USGBC’s President & CEO, Mahesh Ramanujam, who will present our reimagined vision for the future of LEED and the next generation of USGBC. This event will engage attendees through a presentation and Q&A, emphasizing an open dialogue between Mahesh and attendees.

We look forward to you joining us!

Agenda: