Middle East Venture Fair
Tue, Jan 18, 2022 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)
Venture Fair providing a platform for middle east-based startups to network with investors, founders, thought leaders, and partners.
About this event
We’re excited to host the Middle East Venture Fair on Jan 18th. We’re bringing together top-tier investors and thought leaders from the MENA region to discuss the state of venture capital in the Middle East.
The event will feature a distinguished panel discussion and rapid-fire pitches from 6-8 premier Middle East-based startups from different industries undergoing disruption.
Run of the Show (in Dubai Time):
04:00 PM – Check in & Welcome
04:05 PM – KiwiTech Introduction
04:10 PM – Panel Discussion
05:00 PM – Startup Pitches (4-minute pitches followed by 2-minute investor Q&A during the event)
06:00 PM – Event Ends
If you’re a Middle East-based tech startup and interested in pitching your innovation at our event, apply here on Eventbrite or on our website. Application deadline: Jan 15, 2022
If you’re an investor, we invite you to attend the event and network with promising startups. RSVP here on Eventbrite or on our website.
How does the startup pitch application process work?
- Once you send us your application, our selection panel will review your venture and may reach out to you to schedule a call to learn more about it.
- Since our slots fill really fast, we encourage you to get on the selection call as soon as possible.
- We will finalize the presenter lineup by Jan 15, 2022 and send out a confirmation email.
- Final presenters will get the opportunity to deliver a 4-minute rapid-fire pitch followed by a 2-minute investor Q&A during the event.
- In the event of you not making it to this event’s final list of presenters, we will retain your information for future events.
**KiwiTech is committed to protecting your privacy, and will never share your information with third parties.