Mon, Jul 12, 2021 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Venture Fair providing a platform for middle east-based startups to network with investors, founders, thought leaders, and partners.

About this event

We’re excited to host the Middle East Venture Fair on July 12th. We’re bringing together top-tier investors and thought leaders from the MENA region to discuss the state of venture capital in the Middle East.

The event will feature a distinguished panel discussion and rapid-fire pitches from 6-8 premier Middle East-based startups from different industries undergoing disruption.

Run of the Show (in Dubai Time):

05:00 PM – Check in & Welcome

05:05 PM – KiwiTech Introduction

05:10 PM – Panel Discussion

06:00 PM – Startup Pitches (4-minute pitches followed by 2-minute investor Q&A during the event)

07:00 PM – Event Ends

If you’re a Middle East-based tech startup and interested in pitching your innovation at our event, apply here on Eventbrite or on our website. Application deadline: July 9, 2021

If you’re an investor, we invite you to attend the event and network with promising startups. RSVP here on Eventbrite or on our website.

How does the startup pitch application process work?

Once you send us your application, our selection panel will review your venture and may reach out to you to schedule a call to learn more about it.

Since our slots fill really fast, we encourage you to get on the selection call as soon as possible.

We will finalize the presenter lineup by July 11 and send out a confirmation email.

Final presenters will get the opportunity to deliver a 4-minute rapid-fire pitch followed by a 2-minute investor Q&A during the event.

In the event of you not making it to this event’s final list of presenters, we will retain your information for future events.

**KiwiTech is committed to protecting your privacy, and will never share your information with third parties. We are in the business of providing technology development, fundraising assistance, go-to-market and other related services to early and growth-stage startups. A portion of these services is rendered in exchange for equity to those who qualify for our startup program. Read our Privacy Policy.