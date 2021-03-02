Middle Eastern Cook Along with Peter Lien

Wed, 3 Mar 2021 18:00 - 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£5) here.

Cook Along/Demonstration of Middle Eastern Pistachio Chicken and Pomegranate Couscous

About this Event

Join Peter as he demonstrates how to make Pistachio Chicken and Pomegranate Couscous (or Rice). You can either sit back and watch the demonstration or cook-along in time to enjoy for dinner.

Peter Lien is an experienced cookery tutor and founder of Cook Bristol, he is well known to many WI members as a Denman tutor and previous Head of the Denman Cookery School.

Cost £5 – open to all. Nonmembers very welcome

If you do intend to cook-along, please ensure you have all of your ingredients weighed up and ready to go.

Recipes with quantities and preparation details will be included in your confirmation email after you have registered and paid. See list below for ingredients

Zoom log in details will be sent one day prior to the event.

Ingredients