Middle Eastern Magic
Mon, Jan 18, 2021, 5:30 to 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)
Tickets (CA$65.00+CA$8.45 GST/HST) here.
Get swept away to the magical Middle East with Jill and join her for a warming and flavourful three-course vegetarian meal showcasing some of her favourite Middle Eastern recipes.
Class includes: A jar of sumac, a jar of rose harissa, and a can of chickpeas ($20 value)
Menu:
- Shakshuka (demo)
- Fattoush Salad (cook along)
- Moroccan Vegetable Harira Soup (cook along)
***ALL TICKETS ARE FINAL SALE***
Classes are conducted via Zoom.
About three to four days before the event, participants will receive:
- Class ID/URL and password
- Recipe package
- Shopping list (and sometimes specialty ingredients)
- Equipment list (and sometimes included kitchenwares)