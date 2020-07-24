Middle Eastern / Mediterranean Online Cooking Class

Date and time: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($39.99 +$1.59 fee) here.

Middle Eastern cuisine is vegan-friendly by default, and today we’re showcasing my favorite recipes from this Mediterranean region.

Watch, eat, or cook along with me, cookbook author and cooking instructor Colleen Patrick-Goudreau, as I show you how to create delicious, homemade recipes without animal products.

On our menu*:

Falafel

Tabbouleh

Muhammara (Roasted Red Pepper & Walnut Spread)

*recipes are subject to change due to availability of ingredients

The classes are fun, interactive, and live in real-time! This means, I will see you, you will see all the other participants, and you will see me cooking in my kitchen and answering your questions. In addition:

With my multi-camera set-up, you can watch the class with a split screen: me talking on one side and the food demonstration on the other

You receive all the recipes in advance of the class

You receive access to our private Facebook group to interact with each other before and after class

You receive a recording of our class within 24 hours of the end of the class

(Patreon supporters receive 10% off; check your Patreon account for your discount code.)

ONCE YOU REGISTER:

You will receive a confirmation page and an email containing directions for linking to the class through Zoom, our recipe packet, plus guidelines for having the best virtual experience possible!

If you cook along with me, just have everything prepped in advance!

Please note that once you receive the menu packet, your enrollment in the class is non-refundable.