Middle Eastern / Mediterranean Online Cooking Class
Date and time: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)
Middle Eastern cuisine is vegan-friendly by default, and today we’re showcasing my favorite recipes from this Mediterranean region.
Watch, eat, or cook along with me, cookbook author and cooking instructor Colleen Patrick-Goudreau, as I show you how to create delicious, homemade recipes without animal products.
On our menu*:
- Falafel
- Tabbouleh
- Muhammara (Roasted Red Pepper & Walnut Spread)
*recipes are subject to change due to availability of ingredients
The classes are fun, interactive, and live in real-time! This means, I will see you, you will see all the other participants, and you will see me cooking in my kitchen and answering your questions. In addition:
- With my multi-camera set-up, you can watch the class with a split screen: me talking on one side and the food demonstration on the other
- You receive all the recipes in advance of the class
- You receive access to our private Facebook group to interact with each other before and after class
- You receive a recording of our class within 24 hours of the end of the class
(Patreon supporters receive 10% off; check your Patreon account for your discount code.)
ONCE YOU REGISTER:
- You will receive a confirmation page and an email containing directions for linking to the class through Zoom, our recipe packet, plus guidelines for having the best virtual experience possible!
- If you cook along with me, just have everything prepped in advance!
Please note that once you receive the menu packet, your enrollment in the class is non-refundable.