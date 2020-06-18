Middle Eastern Space Workshop – Results

Date and time: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 7 to 9 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

We are happy to present a webinar by Ramon Foundation in cooperation with the Israeli Mars Association:

Originally organized in Istanbul, Turkey on 14-15 December 2019 in Istanbul Aydin University. Israel’s participants were Dr. Reut Sorek Abramovich and Liad Yosef. Mr. Burak Yaglioglu will also join us to speak about the workshop results. Featuring a talk by Liad Yosef, International Space University SSP Program graduate and participant of the original workshop as well.

The webinar will include participants from across the Middle East. It will be hosted by the Ramon Foundation and will take place on Zoom, June 18 at 7 pm Israel Daylight Time (4 pm UTC).

About Burak Yaglioglu: Chief researcher employed by TUBITAK UZAY, which is the Space Technologies Research Institute of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK). In addition, Ph.D. candidate at the Aerospace Engineering Department of the Middle East Technical University, where he also received his B.Sc. degree in 2008.

About the Ramon Foundation: Based on the educational paradigm of Ilan and Asaf Ramon, we have built an impressive network of educators who work from the Upper Galilee to the Southern Negev in Israel. This combination of incredible leaders work to inspire and educate young adults and students alike. The foundation’s governing council and professional staff and partners share a variety of interests and expertise and are leaders in their field.