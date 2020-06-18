Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Mars
Space program
Workshop

Middle Eastern Space Workshop – Results

The Media Line Staff
06/18/2020

Date and time: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 7 to 9 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

We are happy to present a webinar by Ramon Foundation in cooperation with the Israeli Mars Association:

Originally organized in Istanbul, Turkey on 14-15 December 2019 in Istanbul Aydin University. Israel’s participants were Dr. Reut Sorek Abramovich and Liad Yosef. Mr. Burak Yaglioglu will also join us to speak about the workshop results. Featuring a talk by Liad Yosef, International Space University SSP Program graduate and participant of the original workshop as well.

The webinar will include participants from across the Middle East. It will be hosted by the Ramon Foundation and will take place on Zoom, June 18 at 7 pm Israel Daylight Time (4 pm UTC).

About Burak Yaglioglu: Chief researcher employed by TUBITAK UZAY, which is the Space Technologies Research Institute of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK). In addition, Ph.D. candidate at the Aerospace Engineering Department of the Middle East Technical University, where he also received his B.Sc. degree in 2008.

About the Ramon Foundation: Based on the educational paradigm of Ilan and Asaf Ramon, we have built an impressive network of educators who work from the Upper Galilee to the Southern Negev in Israel. This combination of incredible leaders work to inspire and educate young adults and students alike. The foundation’s governing council and professional staff and partners share a variety of interests and expertise and are leaders in their field.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.