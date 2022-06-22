The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Middle Eastern Women and Society Organisation Annual General Meeting
Mideast Streets
women

Middle Eastern Women and Society Organisation Annual General Meeting

The Media Line Staff
06/22/2022

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 13:45 - 15:45 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

We are celebrating our achievements this year including winning a number of awards recognising our work protecting women and girls.

About this event

Since 2019, MEWSo has fought long and hard to get virginity testing and hymen reconstructive surgeries banned, and this year our campaign aims were finally realised.

With the help of our coalition partners – Karma Nirvana and IKWRO – we have been able to publicise the campaigns and gain much-needed help from members of Parliament, health professionals, and the relevant Royal Colleges. And, though there is still much to do in educating professionals and raising awareness in our communities, we now have the legal means to protect girls and young women from the damaging mental and physical effects of these procedures.

We are also celebrating the relaunch of our Family Matters project – our campaign to raise awareness about polygamy (or rather polygyny, where a husband has several wives), and get better protection for the vulnerable women tricked and coerced into polygamous marriages. And, we are pushing ahead with our plans to increase understanding and acceptance of LGBTQ+ people in our communities with our appointment of a specialist advisor and campaigner.

Other achievements this year also include winning a number of awards recognising our work protecting women and girls, and a successful crowdfunding campaign helping Afghani women and girls, who fled the Taliban and settled in Westminster, rebuild their lives.

