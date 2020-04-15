Donate
Millie’s Guide to Middle Eastern Campuses

The Media Line Staff
04/15/2020

Join our online panel from Hong Kong on April 25 at and learn everything there is to know about US universities in the UAE (NYU Abu Dhabi, American University Dubai) and Qatar (Cornell, Carnegie Mellon, Texas A&M and Northwestern).

8 AM EST | 2 PM CET | 3 PM AST | 4 PM GST | 8 PM HKT

Register here.

About MILLIE: For international school students globally who need academic and career mentorship and process guidance, Millie is a tech-enabled go-to community that helps you realize your potential through human insights. Unlike local players, traditional education providers, our product is fun and cool, has a customized approach, and brings social impact by sponsoring 1 out of 10 students. Millie is the mentor, big brother and big sister you wish you had.

Follow us on Instagram @millie_group or visit our website, www.milliegroup.com

Mideast Streets
