Mindfulness for Everyday

Wed, 17 Feb 2021, 5 to 6 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

An introduction to meditation and mindfulness with an overall focus on health and wellness.

This is a virtual event that will take place on the 3rd Wednesday of each month, 5pm-6pm (Bahrain time).

Single Session – $13

Any 3 Sessions – $35

All 5 Sessions – $55

This workshop is open to adults and children (ages 12+).

The past year has been a challenging one. With all of the changes and adjustments we have had to make, we may have forgotten to take care of ourselves. As a response to these conditions, we have created an online space for people who want to reset and focus on personal wellness.

February 17

Mindfulness Tools and Intention Setting for the New Year

Mindfulness is the ability to bring your attention to the present moment. This can often be challenging when our thoughts are pulled in several directions throughout the day and can sometimes keep us from a good night’s rest.

This workshop will discuss the importance of mindfulness for our overall health and provide you with several tools to bring this powerful practice into your daily routine. In addition, you will receive a guided meditation and set intentions for the new year.

Overall, the workshop will focus on bringing you a relaxing experience and guide you on how to continue to nurture yourself using the mindfulness tools discussed.

March 17

Yin Yoga Experience

We live in a world filled with opposing forces which in the Chinese philosophy is referred to as the Yin and Yang.

In this workshop we will discuss the meaning of each force and how to find balance between the two. We will also guide you through a Yin yoga practice to calm the sympathetic nervous system which is responsible for the ‘fight or flight’ reaction we have when facing stress. While most people are familiar with a more Yang style yoga class, Yin yoga is slow-paced, and works on holding poses for longer periods of time for it to be relaxing. No yoga experience is necessary for this class, just an open mind and heart.

April 21

Pranayama Breath-work

Pranayama is an ancient technique used to control your breath with the objective of uniting your body and mind. Prana, meaning “life force”, is the breath and the source of energy that we use daily. Our breath is powerful enough to release blockages we have in our body that may have manifested from suppressed emotions or traumas and can also reduce anxiety, mental fog, and depression.

In this workshop, we will discuss the benefits of breath work and also practice different techniques for you to experience the benefits firsthand and be able to do them on your own. The more we practice breath-work, the more mindful we become, the more relaxed our bodies will be, and the more we will benefit physiologically and emotionally.

May 19

Mindful Eating

Mindful eating becomes our personal philosophy – we learn to offer gratitude to our universal consciousness. As we become aware of our space in this universal consciousness, we start to offer gratitude to all our elements as we understand that our survival is dependent on the source of all things. Awareness of eating makes us realize that we are nourishing body and soul. We are making statements to honor, nurture, strengthen ourselves and others. Food is meant to give us joy and energy by making our lives richer. Mindful eating takes us from a state of infinite (eating with the mind) to finite eating (eating with the body).

This workshop will include a discussion and a guided meditation exploring the different senses. Come prepared for this creative and fun meditation by bringing a lemon, piece of chocolate, a green olive, and a piece of ginger.

June 16

Mindfulness for Children

This workshop is for parents, teachers, and anyone who wants to create change for our future generation-a generation who will think critically for themselves, are mindful and can regulate their own emotions. We will be joined by an Occupational Therapist (OT) for children, a yoga teacher for children, and a holistic educator who will explain their methods and guide you through some of their practices so that you may be inspired to be leaders in your homes, classrooms, and community as well.

Our OT will discuss a program you can implement easily on Emotional Regulation, and how to set up safe spaces for children in their home and or classroom.

Our yoga teacher will guide you through some fun yoga practices targeted for children to introduce them to breath-work, mind and body connection, and mindful movement.

Lastly, our holistic educator will speak to you about what holistic education is and how you can transform your children’s or students’ education by making some simple modifications to their day.

About the Facilitators

Leelah is a Holistic Practitioner based in Ecuador and Dubai. She is a registered yoga teacher, yoga teacher trainer, and continuing education trainer. Leelah was trained in the art of meditation in Rishikesh and Mysore, India, and is a graduate of Transformational Arts College in Toronto Canada, where she trained as a Reiki Practitioner and Sound Journey facilitator.

Leelah travels the world facilitating workshops, retreats, yoga teacher trainings and classes in public and private settings. In the past six years she has hosted various yoga and holistic lifestyle events around the world, as well as having attended a number of workshops and trainings with authentic and knowledgeable yoga teachers/masters.

Stephanie began her journey as a teacher at a young age instructing swimming and tutoring. She spent 6 years with Oxford Learning Center as an Education Coordinator before graduating from Teachers College and then moving to live and teach in the United Arab Emirates. Currently, Stephanie manages and coordinates Holistic Learning Pods in Toronto, Canada and works closely with their sister school in Ayampe, Ecuador, Roots and Wings – in order to honour the whole child by inspiring creativity, nurturing exploration, and holding space for children’s. and teachers’ emotional and mental wellbeing.

Marie Elena is the founder and owner of OM Healing Center. She is a Holistic Nutritionist, Lead Yoga teacher, and program developer of Yoga Teacher Trainings.

