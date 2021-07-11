Mini Ulpan Modern Hebrew Beginner 1

Starts on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 9:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($345) here.

For students with no prior knowledge of Hebrew. This 5 days intensive course will cover the first 5-6 units in our textbook.

Note: This is a five-day course running Mon – Fri, 7/12/2021 – 7/16/2021 @ 9am-1pm PDT. Upon registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

THIS CLASS IS OFFERED VIRTUALLY ZOOM/ONLINE: For students with no prior knowledge of Hebrew. This 5-day intensive course will cover the first 5-6 units in the book. Will teach reading in print, writing in cursive and converse in Hebrew. After completing this course students will be able to join the Beginner 2 class.

Requires purchasing the book “Hebrew from Scratch Part 1,” the 2019 edition in advance. Available on Amazon.