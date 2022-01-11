Misconceptions of North African Tribal Marks ‘Oucham’ in the Western Dance

Sat, Jan 22, 2022 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($28) here.

Join Amel Tafsout in a lecture about the misuse and misconceptions of North African tribal marks (Oucham).

About this event

Many dancers and celebrities all over the globe are using North African tribal markings on their faces without knowing or respecting the true meaning of where they come from.

In this Lecture Amel will focus on the origin, history, meaning, currents views, and misconceptions of specifically Algerian and Tunisian Oucham.