Miss Judy and the Rescue of Syrian Jews

The Media Line Staff
07/24/2020

The amazing story of how a Canadian musicologist became involved in the secret smuggling and ransoming of Jews from Syria over 28 years – from the 1970s to 2001. She also smuggled out ancient priceless articles of Jewish worship. In 2012, Judy Feld-Carr was the first to receive from President Shimon Peres an award for her outstanding contribution to the Jewish people and the state of Israel.

Please note that there is no registration. Participant numbers on ZOOM are limited but the event will be livestreamed to the Harif Facebook page and a recording made available. Priority will be given to questions sent in advance to info@harif.org

