Miss Judy and the Rescue of Syrian Jews
Date and time: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)
Join Zoom meeting here.
The amazing story of how a Canadian musicologist became involved in the secret smuggling and ransoming of Jews from Syria over 28 years – from the 1970s to 2001. She also smuggled out ancient priceless articles of Jewish worship. In 2012, Judy Feld-Carr was the first to receive from President Shimon Peres an award for her outstanding contribution to the Jewish people and the state of Israel.
