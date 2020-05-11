Mizna at Home Virtual Cinema: Sudanese Shorts

Date and time: Wednesday, May 27, 6 to 8 pm Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Please RSVP to attend this screening of Mizna at Home: Virtual Cinema. The screening will take place on on Vimeo. Event details to follow via email.

As routines shift and we find ourselves spending more time at home than we ever anticipated, art is an essential respite. We are bringing the best of SWANA cinema to your living room with Mizna at Home: Virtual Cinema.

From taking our classes online to presenting a virtual literary reading in March to this virtual cinema series, we’ve been working to discover how to continue to fulfill our mission to provide a platform for SWANA and Muslim artists during this new reality.

Check out the full series.

To support our work with a donation, go here.

ABOUT THE SUDANESE SHORTS

During the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, a group of filmmakers at the Sudanese Department of Culture issued a periodical named Cinema. In April 1989, they founded the Sudanese Film Group to gain more independence from the state and to fully engage in all aspects of film production, screening, and teaching, as well as maintaining the passion of the Sudanese for the cinema. However, the June 30, 1989 coup d’état, which brought with it a suspicion of all forms of art, terminated any cultural aspirations and banned all civic society organizations. Finally, in 2005, the heavy hand of the state was loosened somewhat, and the SFG was able to re-register. Arsenal – Institute digitally restored selected works by these filmmakers in 2018.

Wa Lakin Alardh Tadur / It Still Rotates / ولكن الأرض تدور • Suliman Elnour • 19 min | 1978

Suliman Elnour’s graduation film Wa Lakin Alardh Tadur depicts a typical school scene in Yemen during the time the film was made.

Al Dhareeh / The Tomb / الضريح • Eltayeb Mahdi • 17 mins | 1977

Al Dhareeh tells the story of a man who claims to be able to heal people.

Al Mahatta / The Station / المحطة • Eltayeb Mahdi • 16 mins | 1989

In Sudan, in the late 1980s, people cross the desert on foot or cover long distances by car and truck. Al Mahatta shows encounters at one of the large crossroads between the capital Khartoum in the center of the country and Bur Sudan on the Red Sea.

Jamal / A Camel / جمل • Ibrahim Shaddad • 14 mins | 1981

Jamal is a report from the life of a camel, most of which plays out in a dreary, small room – a sesame mill.

ABOUT MIZNA

For more than 20 years, Mizna has been a rare space on the national landscape – a multidisciplinary and contemporary creative place for Southwest Asian and North African artists. We publish the lit journal Mizna: Prose, Poetry and Art Exploring Arab America, and produce the Twin Cities Arab Film Fest.

We are proud to say that since the pandemic, we have fulfilled our obligations to artists and paid their full artist fees, this film screening included. We have also been able to keep our small, busy staff paid. Please consider a tax-deductible donation today so that we continue to exist and survive these challenging times.