Mizna: Queer + Trans Voices Virtual Launch
Mizna: Queer + Trans Voices Virtual Launch

The Media Line Staff
11/03/2020

Date and time: Sun, Nov 8, 2020, 12 noon – 1 pm Central Standard Time (UTC-6)

Readings from Marlin M. Jenkins, Joe Kadi, Nihal Mubarak, Trish Salah + guest-editor Zeyn Joukhadar will launch Mizna: Queer + Trans Voices

Join Mizna for a virtual launch of the summer 2020 issue Mizna: Queer + Trans Voices. Guest-edited by Zeyn Joukhadar, this issue speaks to bodily autonomy, embodiment, and self-determination within a queer, transgender, SWANA, and Muslim lens. Mizna: Queer + Trans Voices bears witness to our rich history, and imagines futures for ourselves. Within these pages, we not only exist, and are loved, and are beautiful; we create magic. We turn our eyes toward worlds of our own making.

Readings from authors Marlin M. Jenkins, Joe Kadi, Nihal Mubarak, Trish Salah, and guest-editor Zeyn Joukhadar will launch Mizna: Queer + Trans Voices right to your home!

Mizna has been a critical space for Arab American film, literature, and art for 20 years. Mizna publishes the literary journal Mizna: Prose, Poetry, and Art Exploring Arab America and presents the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival.

