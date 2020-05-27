Mizrahi Shavuot with JIMENA and OneTable 

Date and time: Friday, May 29 at 5 to 6:30 Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) / 8 to 9:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join JIMENA (@jimena_voice aims to increase recognition for the heritage and history of Jewish refugees from the Middle East and North Africa) and OneTable to celebrate Shavuot, a Jewish harvest festival, led by the Rabbi Tsipi Gabai – the first Moroccan female rabbi and currently one of only four female Mizrahi/Sephardic rabbis worldwide. We’ll welcome in Shabbat together singing sacred ancient Sephardic song cycles known as piyyutim with percussionist Katja Cooper and learn about Moroccan Jewish traditions & culture of Shavuot. Come with questions or stories to share!

In collaboration with JDC Entwine who is building a generation of young Jews who lead a life of action with global Jewish responsibility at its core.