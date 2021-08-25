Mizrahi Women Founders in Conversation

Thu, Aug 26, 2021 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Middle Eastern and North African Jewish women founders in conversation about antisemitism, feminism, identity, and building community

About this event

Gina Waldman is the co-founder and President of JIMENA. Gina was born in Tripoli to a family that had lived in Libya for centuries, she was persecuted, nearly murdered and brutally expelled from her homeland in 1967, all because she is Jewish. Gina has had a long career in political activism in California and she is the former Director of the Bay Area Council for Soviet Jewry.

Lyn Julius is the founder of Harif, the UK Association of Jews from the Middle East and North Africa. Lyn is the British-born daughter of Iraqi-Jewish refugees. She is the author of ‘Uprooted: How 3,000 years of Jewish civilisation in the Arab World vanished overnight’. As a journalist and blogger, her work has appeared in the Guardian, Jewish News, Haaretz, Standpoint and Huffington Post and at www.jewishrefugees.org.uk.

Rachel Wahba is a writer, psychotherapist, board member of JIMENA and the co-founder of Olivia Travel. An Egyptian-Iraqi Jew, Rachel was born in India and grew up stateless in Japan. The many dimensions of exile and displacement are a constant theme in her work as a writer, therapist, and in her activism in JIMENA.