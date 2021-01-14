MLK Shabbat Experience: Visions of Freedom and Justice

Fri, Jan 15, 2021, 7 to 8 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

An MLK Shabbat experience like no other in a year like no other. Commemorate the spirit and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel with Rabbi Shira and Reverend Doctor D.K. Kearney of Turner Memorial AME Church, which worshiped in Sixth & I’s building for five decades. Virtually travel to Philadelphia and visit places of historical significance to the Jewish and Black communities as Rabbi Shira and Reverend Kearney discuss the work of seeking justice, past and future. As has become our tradition, hear some soul-lifting music from Sixth & I and Turner Memorial AME choirs and listen to an inspiring sermon by Rabbi Shira.

This event has been generously underwritten by The Revada Foundation of the Logan Family.

Participants will receive a link to access the event page via email on Friday, January 15.