MLK Shabbat: Justice Fair

Wed, Jan 13, 2021, 7 to 8 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

Leading up to our MLK Shabbat Experience, take part in a virtual justice fair to hear from organizations committed to making a difference in the greater DC community. Learn how COVID-19 has affected their work and about safe volunteering opportunities to help others in these difficult times.

This event has been generously underwritten by The Revada Foundation of the Logan Family.

Please make sure you have the most up-to-date version of Zoom in order to fully participate. Participants will receive a Zoom link to the virtual event 48 hours, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the event begins.