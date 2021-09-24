Wed, Sep 29, 2021 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (83.99 shekels ) here.

Important information: Payment is via PayPal but also through mail order it is possible via bit or bank transfer.

MOA – a contemporary dance performance by Monika Keller in collaboration with Dan Avidor, Voyage in Sound and the dancers Rotem Yakov and Shiraz Yoel

Wednesday 29.09.2021 at 9pm

Jaffa/Alsaraya Theatre in Tel Aviv-Jaffa

The silence of the desert is difficult – you cannot escape your questions. Dan Avidor will accompany the choreography by Monika Keller with eastern healing instruments, like the pantam hang drum, Tibetan singing bowls, as well as the powerful gong and several other drums and bells.

Choreography & Production: Monika Keller

Live Music: Dan Avidor – Voyage in Sound

Dancers: Rotem Yakov, Shiraz Yoel and Monika Keller

Payment is via PayPal. If that’s a problem, bit or bank transfer is possible – just order your tickets via: monikajoannakeller@gmail.com

Be aware that because of the corona regulations, only vaccinated people or with a PCR-Test (not older than 48hours) can enter the theatre.