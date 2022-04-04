Mobile Standoff Autonomous Indoor Capabilities Challenge Final Event
Starts on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 11:30 AM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
Location: Hilton Tel Aviv, 205 HaYarkon Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 6340506
Come and see the companies with the most novel solutions for autonomous indoor maneuver | $600K in prizes | Networking & Lunch | Exhibition
Mobile Standoff Autonomous Indoor Capabilities Challenges:
- Room Mapping
- Indoor Navigation
- Human/Object Tagging
- Tactical Robotic Systems
- Human Presence Detection (Through wall sensing)
11:30 – Reception and Technology Exhibition
12:30- Senior leadership speeches, Award Ceremony, Winners Presentations
13:30 – Lunch and Networking opportunities
Learn more in our website: https://mosaichallenge.com/