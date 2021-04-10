Modern Hebrew Advanced 2 Sunday

Starts on Sun, Apr 11, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($345-$355) here.

We will explore Binyan Piel, infinitives, preposition, conjugation of nouns while reading the newspaper and practice conversation in Hebrew.

About this Event

Note: This is a 10-week course that runs every Sunday from 4/11/21 – 6/20/21 @ 10am-12pm PDT. Upon completed registration, you will receive a confirmation email with your Zoom invitation 7 days prior to the start time. No class on 5/30.

Guide: “Hebrew Take 2” Chapter 5. Available on Amazon.

Tuition $345.

All students are welcome. If you have questions about placement, please contact our Hebrew Director at hebrew@aju.edu.