Modern Hebrew Beginner 5 Sunday

Sun, Jan 17, 2021, 10 am to 12 noon Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($340) here.

Beginner students will cover verbs in various forms and learn about the post office.

Note: This is a 10-week course that runs every Sunday from 1/17/21 – 3/21/21 @ 10 am-12 noon Pacific Standard Time. Upon completed registration, you will receive a confirmation email with your Zoom invitation.

Instructor: Era Zwickel

For those of you interested in deepening your knowledge of Hebrew, this class will dive into verbs in Hifeal and Hitpael forms, as well as Post Office nouns.

Students will be using the book “Hebrew from Scratch: Part A,” Lesson 10-12, available on Amazon, and the chapter Pessek Zman Gimel.

All students are welcome. If you have questions about placement, please contact our Hebrew director at hebrew@aju.edu.

PLEASE REGISTER BY THURSDAY, JANUARY 14TH BY 4PM. AFTER THAT, A LATE FEE OF $10 WILL BE APPLIED.